Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. FortifyData Security Ratings is a commercial third-party risk management tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from FortifyData Security Ratings because its weekly asset discovery updates catch new third-party relationships before risk assessment cycles even start. The platform maps to NIST GV.SC and ID.AM by design, automatically surfacing in-scope vendors and their attack surface without manual questionnaire overhead. Skip this if your primary need is incident response orchestration or if you're already embedded in a point solution that does vendor risk adequately; FortifyData's strength is breadth of third-party visibility, not depth in any single risk domain.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs FortifyData Security Ratings for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
FortifyData Security Ratings: Security ratings platform for third-party risk and attack surface mgmt. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Configurable risk scoring model with customizable weights, External attack surface vulnerability assessments..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. FortifyData Security Ratings differentiates with Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Configurable risk scoring model with customizable weights, External attack surface vulnerability assessments.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. FortifyData Security Ratings is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and FortifyData Security Ratings serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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