Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Ceeyu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor risk at scale need a questionnaire platform that doesn't force you to rebuild assessment logic from scratch, and Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM handles that through parent-child question relationships and a built-in library mapped to CIS, NIS, NIST, and ISO frameworks. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain and ID.AM asset management functions directly, with automated scoring and periodic reassessment scheduling that actually reduces the manual overhead teams complain about. Skip this if you need integrated threat intelligence feeds or deep correlation across your own internal vulnerabilities and third-party risk scores; Ceeyu excels at structuring the assessment process itself, not at rolling risk signals into a unified view.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Digital questionnaire platform for third-party risk management and vendor assessments
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM: Digital questionnaire platform for third-party risk management and vendor assessments. built by Ceeyu. Core capabilities include Digital questionnaires with parent-child question relationships, Questionnaire library with templates based on CIS, NIS, NIST, and ISO frameworks, Automated assessment scoring..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM differentiates with Digital questionnaires with parent-child question relationships, Questionnaire library with templates based on CIS, NIS, NIST, and ISO frameworks, Automated assessment scoring.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM is developed by Ceeyu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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