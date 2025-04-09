Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield: End-to-end TPRM platform with advisory, managed services, and cloud tools. built by Supplier Shield. Core capabilities include Supplier inventory management and upload, Compliance questionnaire distribution, Multi-framework regulatory compliance support..

Ceeyu Digital Questionnaires for TPRM: Digital questionnaire platform for third-party risk management and vendor assessments. built by Ceeyu. Core capabilities include Digital questionnaires with parent-child question relationships, Questionnaire library with templates based on CIS, NIS, NIST, and ISO frameworks, Automated assessment scoring..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.