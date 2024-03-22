Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.

Bastille-Linux

Linux administrators managing compliance-sensitive infrastructure on thin budgets should deploy Bastille-Linux for its ability to systematically lock down systems and document every hardening decision for auditors. The tool automates configuration of NIST CSF Govern and Protect controls across kernel parameters, file permissions, and service exposure, reducing manual configuration drift. Skip it if your team lacks Linux expertise or expects a GUI; Bastille requires hands-on knowledge to interpret its recommendations and integrate outputs into your change management workflow.