3GL is a free offensive security tool. Bastille-Linux is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.
Linux administrators managing compliance-sensitive infrastructure on thin budgets should deploy Bastille-Linux for its ability to systematically lock down systems and document every hardening decision for auditors. The tool automates configuration of NIST CSF Govern and Protect controls across kernel parameters, file permissions, and service exposure, reducing manual configuration drift. Skip it if your team lacks Linux expertise or expects a GUI; Bastille requires hands-on knowledge to interpret its recommendations and integrate outputs into your change management workflow.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
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Common questions about comparing 3GL vs Bastille-Linux for your offensive security needs.
3GL: 3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502..
Bastille-Linux: Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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