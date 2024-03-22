Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.

Bad Pods

Kubernetes security teams running red-team exercises or proof-of-concept testing need Bad Pods to quickly validate whether their clusters actually block privilege escalation attacks. The 690 GitHub stars and zero cost mean you're working with battle-tested manifests that teams have already run through real environments, not theoretical security controls. Skip this if you're looking for continuous monitoring or detection; Bad Pods is an attack simulation tool, pure offense, and tells you nothing about what happens after a pod breaks out.