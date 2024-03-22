3GL is a free offensive security tool. Bad Pods is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.
Kubernetes security teams running red-team exercises or proof-of-concept testing need Bad Pods to quickly validate whether their clusters actually block privilege escalation attacks. The 690 GitHub stars and zero cost mean you're working with battle-tested manifests that teams have already run through real environments, not theoretical security controls. Skip this if you're looking for continuous monitoring or detection; Bad Pods is an attack simulation tool, pure offense, and tells you nothing about what happens after a pod breaks out.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
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Common questions about comparing 3GL vs Bad Pods for your offensive security needs.
3GL: 3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502..
Bad Pods: Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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