Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.

Arya - The Reverse YARA

Red team operators and detection engineers validating YARA rules need Arya - The Reverse YARA to generate test files that actually trigger their signatures without running live malware. The free pricing and 258 GitHub stars reflect active adoption by practitioners who need fast iteration on rule tuning, not theoretical validation. Skip this if your team writes rules infrequently or lacks the technical depth to interpret false positives; Arya assumes you already know what your rules should catch and just need proof they work.