Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.

AggressiveProxy

Red teamers and penetration testers running CobaltStrike-heavy engagements should use AggressiveProxy to skip manual proxy enumeration and jump straight to shellcode generation. The tool cuts reconnaissance time on internal network reconnaissance because it automates the mapping of proxy configs that would otherwise require hours of manual PowerShell scripting. Skip this if you're doing purple team exercises or need to test detection of proxy-aware payloads; AggressiveProxy is offense-only and doesn't help you see what your blue team actually catches.