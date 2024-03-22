3GL is a free offensive security tool. AggressiveProxy is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reverse engineers and low-level systems developers building or auditing 6502-based codebases will find 3GL's ASM-focused design cuts analysis time compared to generic disassemblers or manual hex inspection. The 761 GitHub stars signal active community contribution and maintenance, which matters for a niche tool where vendor support is sparse. Skip this if your team works primarily in modern architectures or needs a graphical interface; 3GL assumes comfort with command-line workflows and 6502 instruction sets.
Red teamers and penetration testers running CobaltStrike-heavy engagements should use AggressiveProxy to skip manual proxy enumeration and jump straight to shellcode generation. The tool cuts reconnaissance time on internal network reconnaissance because it automates the mapping of proxy configs that would otherwise require hours of manual PowerShell scripting. Skip this if you're doing purple team exercises or need to test detection of proxy-aware payloads; AggressiveProxy is offense-only and doesn't help you see what your blue team actually catches.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
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Common questions about comparing 3GL vs AggressiveProxy for your offensive security needs.
3GL: 3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502..
AggressiveProxy: Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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