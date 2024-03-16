AggressiveProxy is a free offensive security tool. Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage is a commercial offensive security tool by Black Hills Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running CobaltStrike-heavy engagements should use AggressiveProxy to skip manual proxy enumeration and jump straight to shellcode generation. The tool cuts reconnaissance time on internal network reconnaissance because it automates the mapping of proxy configs that would otherwise require hours of manual PowerShell scripting. Skip this if you're doing purple team exercises or need to test detection of proxy-aware payloads; AggressiveProxy is offense-only and doesn't help you see what your blue team actually catches.
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage
Penetration testers and offensive security teams validating attack surface coverage will find real value in Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage for subdomain enumeration and third-party service discovery that testing frameworks often miss. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, giving you asset visibility and risk context before you run exploits. Skip this if you're looking for continuous DNS monitoring or threat detection; this is a recon workbench, not a defensive control.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs
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Common questions about comparing AggressiveProxy vs Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage for your offensive security needs.
AggressiveProxy: Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode..
Black Hills Information Security DNS Triage: DNS reconnaissance tool checking DNS records, subdomains, and third-party svcs. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include DNS record checking, Subdomain enumeration for high-value targets, Third-party service identification..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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