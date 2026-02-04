Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Sandboxie Plus is a free workload protection tool by Sandboxie Plus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows.
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Sandboxie Plus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Sandboxie Plus: Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows. built by Sandboxie Plus. Core capabilities include Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 differentiates with Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation. Sandboxie Plus differentiates with Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is developed by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Sandboxie Plus is developed by Sandboxie Plus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and Sandboxie Plus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover Windows Security, System Security. Key differences: 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is Commercial while Sandboxie Plus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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