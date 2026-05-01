Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..

Sandboxie Plus: Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows. built by Sandboxie Plus. Core capabilities include Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.