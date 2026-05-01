Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abatis System is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Abatis. Sandboxie Plus is a free workload protection tool by Sandboxie Plus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution.
Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows.
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Common questions about comparing Abatis System vs Sandboxie Plus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..
Sandboxie Plus: Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows. built by Sandboxie Plus. Core capabilities include Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abatis System differentiates with Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments. Sandboxie Plus differentiates with Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives.
Abatis System is developed by Abatis. Sandboxie Plus is developed by Sandboxie Plus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abatis System and Sandboxie Plus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover Windows Security, System Security. Key differences: Abatis System is Commercial while Sandboxie Plus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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