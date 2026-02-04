Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). CVE is a free threat intel feeds tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Security teams building vulnerability management workflows need CVE as their canonical reference layer, not their primary scanning tool. The National Institute of Standards and Technology maintains this catalog as the authoritative index of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, which means every scanner and ticketing system cross-references it; you're essentially choosing the foundation that downstream tools depend on. Skip this if you're looking for a product that identifies vulnerabilities in your environment,that's what scanners do. CVE is the dictionary they consult.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs CVE for your endpoint protection platform needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
CVE: The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 and CVE serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both cover CVE. Key differences: 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is Commercial while CVE is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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