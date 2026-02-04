Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.

CVE

Security teams building vulnerability management workflows need CVE as their canonical reference layer, not their primary scanning tool. The National Institute of Standards and Technology maintains this catalog as the authoritative index of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, which means every scanner and ticketing system cross-references it; you're essentially choosing the foundation that downstream tools depend on. Skip this if you're looking for a product that identifies vulnerabilities in your environment,that's what scanners do. CVE is the dictionary they consult.