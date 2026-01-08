Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. VanishID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by VanishID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Executives and their families facing targeted harassment, doxxing, or impersonation need VanishID because it combines dark web monitoring with active footprint reduction,not just alerts. The vendor's agentic AI handles takedowns directly across public databases and social platforms rather than flagging exposures for your team to chase, backed by human OSINT experts for high-stakes cases. Skip this if your priority is internal workforce security or compliance reporting; VanishID's strength is external threat prevention, not insider risk or audit trails.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Managed digital footprint protection for executives, employees & families.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs VanishID for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
VanishID: Managed digital footprint protection for executives, employees & families. built by VanishID. Core capabilities include Digital executive protection against fraud and targeted attacks, Workforce protection against social engineering and harassment, Family office protection against impersonation and doxxing..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. VanishID differentiates with Digital executive protection against fraud and targeted attacks, Workforce protection against social engineering and harassment, Family office protection against impersonation and doxxing.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. VanishID is developed by VanishID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and VanishID serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Executive Protection, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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