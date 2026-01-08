360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

VanishID: Managed digital footprint protection for executives, employees & families. built by VanishID. Core capabilities include Digital executive protection against fraud and targeted attacks, Workforce protection against social engineering and harassment, Family office protection against impersonation and doxxing..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.