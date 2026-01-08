360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..

IntelFinder: Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats. built by IntelFinder. Core capabilities include Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.