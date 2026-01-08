Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. IntelFinder is a commercial digital risk protection tool by IntelFinder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Startups and SMBs defending against brand impersonation and domain hijacking need IntelFinder because it automates monitoring across dozens of web sources without requiring in-house threat intelligence staff. The platform maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring plus adversarial event analysis built into alerting; remediation recommendations ship with each alert instead of forcing analysts to guess next steps. Skip this if you need deep dark web access or threat actor tracking beyond surface-web reconnaissance, or if your primary concern is infrastructure-layer threats rather than brand and domain exposure.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs IntelFinder for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
IntelFinder: Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats. built by IntelFinder. Core capabilities include Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. IntelFinder differentiates with Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. IntelFinder is developed by IntelFinder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and IntelFinder serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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