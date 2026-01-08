Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. IntelFinder is a commercial digital risk protection tool by IntelFinder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Startups and SMBs defending against brand impersonation and domain hijacking need IntelFinder because it automates monitoring across dozens of web sources without requiring in-house threat intelligence staff. The platform maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring plus adversarial event analysis built into alerting; remediation recommendations ship with each alert instead of forcing analysts to guess next steps. Skip this if you need deep dark web access or threat actor tracking beyond surface-web reconnaissance, or if your primary concern is infrastructure-layer threats rather than brand and domain exposure.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs IntelFinder for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
IntelFinder: Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats. built by IntelFinder. Core capabilities include Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor differentiates with Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts. IntelFinder differentiates with Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor is developed by 360 Privacy. IntelFinder is developed by IntelFinder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor and IntelFinder serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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