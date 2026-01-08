360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Axur Executive Threat Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Axur Executive Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting C-suite and board members should start here; Axur Executive Threat Protection combines social media impersonation detection with FaceMatch facial recognition to catch deepfakes and account takeovers that generic phishing tools miss. The platform monitors darknet credential leaks, integrates with SIEM and SOAR, and handles GDPR/CCPA compliance out of the box, reducing the manual hunting burden on your team. Skip this if your priority is detecting threats inside your network rather than protecting executives' external digital footprint; Axur prioritizes external monitoring and takedown over incident response integration.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs Axur Executive Threat Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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