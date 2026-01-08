360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Aleph Networks Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting high-value digital assets across supply chains will get the most from Aleph Networks Services, particularly those managing sensitive executives or IP that appears on dark web forums and leaked databases before internal discovery. The platform monitors 100M+ sources across surface, deep, and dark web layers with compliance reporting for DORA and NIS2, covering the detection and analysis gap that most internal-only security programs leave open. Skip this if your organization needs incident response automation or threat hunting; Aleph Networks is monitoring and intelligence only, not a platform for containment or remediation workflows.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs Aleph Networks Services for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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