360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.