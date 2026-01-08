360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Aleph Networks Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting high-value digital assets across supply chains will get the most from Aleph Networks Services, particularly those managing sensitive executives or IP that appears on dark web forums and leaked databases before internal discovery. The platform monitors 100M+ sources across surface, deep, and dark web layers with compliance reporting for DORA and NIS2, covering the detection and analysis gap that most internal-only security programs leave open. Skip this if your organization needs incident response automation or threat hunting; Aleph Networks is monitoring and intelligence only, not a platform for containment or remediation workflows.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs Aleph Networks Services for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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