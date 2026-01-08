360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence: Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Social media monitoring for fraudulent activities and brand impersonation, Phishing monitoring for suspicious domains and email addresses, Rogue mobile app detection across app stores and third-party sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.