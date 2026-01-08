Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
360 Privacy 360 Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and legal teams protecting C-suite executives need 360 Privacy 360 Services because it combines continuous data broker monitoring with threat actor intelligence, a pairing most competitors skip entirely. The service covers deep web and dark web scanning alongside removal from 500+ aggregator platforms, and operates under FTC and FCRA compliance, meaning your legal and privacy teams can actually act on findings without exposure. Skip this if your concern is employee device security or internal data loss; 360 Privacy 360 Services is built exclusively for external reputation and personal safety threats to high-profile individuals.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand and executive exposure across social, dark web, and mobile channels should start here; ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence catches impersonation and payment fraud that most perimeter tools ignore. The platform's continuous monitoring across surface web, dark web, and app stores maps directly to NIST DE.CM, giving you real-time alerts on threats your email gateway never sees. Skip this if your fraud risk is primarily transaction-based or card-initiated; ThreatMon excels at external-facing threats like fake apps and phishing domains, not internal payment processing controls.
Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives
Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Services vs ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Services: Privacy protection service for high-profile individuals and executives. built by 360 Privacy. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web..
ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence: Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Social media monitoring for fraudulent activities and brand impersonation, Phishing monitoring for suspicious domains and email addresses, Rogue mobile app detection across app stores and third-party sites..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
360 Privacy 360 Services differentiates with Continuous monitoring of data broker sites and public records, Real-time data removal and suppression from aggregator platforms, Digital risk assessment across open web, deep web, and dark web. ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence differentiates with Social media monitoring for fraudulent activities and brand impersonation, Phishing monitoring for suspicious domains and email addresses, Rogue mobile app detection across app stores and third-party sites.
360 Privacy 360 Services is developed by 360 Privacy. ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
360 Privacy 360 Services and ThreatMon Fraud Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox