C2Sec Product is a commercial data privacy tool by C2SEC. DataGrail Privacy Platform is a commercial data privacy tool by DataGrail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered privacy logs will find real value in C2Sec Product's centralized compliance monitoring, which collapses manual audit work into a dashboard that actually tracks what's happening across your data estate. The tool's strength in NIST's GV.OC and PR.DS functions means you get both organizational context and working visibility into data handling, not just checkboxes for regulators. Skip this if your privacy stack already includes a dedicated DLP tool; C2Sec shines on the monitoring side, not prevention, so you'll still need controls upstream.
Privacy and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need DataGrail Privacy Platform because its AI-powered data discovery actually finds shadow SaaS and unmanaged data stores that manual audits miss, then automates the operational grind of DSARs and consent workflows. The platform maps 2,400+ integrations and covers ID.AM and PR.DS functions effectively, meaning you'll see what data you have and prove you're managing it. Skip this if your organization treats privacy as a checkbox exercise rather than an operational capability; DataGrail assumes you'll act on what it finds.
Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring
Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments
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Common questions about comparing C2Sec Product vs DataGrail Privacy Platform for your data privacy needs.
C2Sec Product: Privacy management dashboard for data protection and compliance monitoring. built by C2SEC. headquartered in United States..
DataGrail Privacy Platform: Privacy management platform for data mapping, DSRs, consent, and risk assessments. built by DataGrail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data mapping with AI-powered discovery, Data subject request (DSAR) automation for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, Consent management with no-code setup and real-time regulation updates..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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