2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..

Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.