Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.

Assetnote ASM

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.