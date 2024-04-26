2tearsinabucket is a free external attack surface management tool. AttackSurfaceMapper is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing AWS S3 exposure for a specific target or set of targets will find 2tearsinabucket faster and cheaper than building enumeration logic in-house; it's free and requires no credentials, lowering friction on quick reconnaissance work. The tool's narrow focus on S3 bucket discovery and misconfiguration analysis means you're not paying for bloat or waiting on feature releases unrelated to your use case. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire attack surface or plan to hand off results to non-technical stakeholders; 2tearsinabucket is a practitioner's CLI tool, not a platform.
Lean security teams and pentesters who need fast, automated reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should start with AttackSurfaceMapper; it's free and does surface enumeration work that usually requires expensive EASM platforms. The 1,403 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its core recon capabilities. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring, alerting, and remediation workflows tied to discovered assets; AttackSurfaceMapper maps the terrain but doesn't watch it.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
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Common questions about comparing 2tearsinabucket vs AttackSurfaceMapper for your external attack surface management needs.
2tearsinabucket: A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations..
AttackSurfaceMapper: Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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