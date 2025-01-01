Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1stProtect.ai is a commercial detection engineering tool by 1stProtect.ai. Strike48 Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Strike48. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best detection engineering fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SOC teams drowning in alert triage will see immediate value in Strike48 Platform's agentic AI that actually learns your environment through GraphRAG instead of hallucinating across generic threat intel. The pre-built agents for triage and incident response work without rip-and-replace log migration, meaning you run them against existing Splunk or Elasticsearch stacks today. This is strongest for mid-market shops with 5-15 analysts; enterprise teams needing complex compliance workflows or those prioritizing investigation depth over triage speed should evaluate whether deterministic orchestration maps to their incident playbooks before committing.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Strike48 Platform for your detection engineering needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Strike48 Platform: Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents. built by Strike48. Core capabilities include Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations..
Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1stProtect.ai differentiates with Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required. Strike48 Platform differentiates with Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations.
1stProtect.ai is developed by 1stProtect.ai. Strike48 Platform is developed by Strike48 founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1stProtect.ai integrates with Splunk, Datadog, Elastic, Sumo Logic, Okta and 14 more. Strike48 Platform integrates with AWS Bedrock, Splunk, Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Cloudflare and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1stProtect.ai and Strike48 Platform serve similar Detection Engineering use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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