1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..

Keeper Enterprise: Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Role-based access control and enforcement policies, Admin Console with reporting and APIs..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.