Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Keeper Enterprise is a commercial password management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Keeper Enterprise for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Keeper Enterprise: Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Role-based access control and enforcement policies, Admin Console with reporting and APIs..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Keeper Enterprise differentiates with Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Role-based access control and enforcement policies, Admin Console with reporting and APIs.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Keeper Enterprise is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Keeper Enterprise serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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