1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Keeper Enterprise: Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Role-based access control and enforcement policies, Admin Console with reporting and APIs..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.