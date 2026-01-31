Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Keeper Enterprise is a commercial password management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition vs Keeper Enterprise for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Keeper Enterprise: Enterprise password management with zero-trust and zero-knowledge encryption. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, Role-based access control and enforcement policies, Admin Console with reporting and APIs..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption. 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition differentiates with Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification. Keeper Enterprise differentiates with Role-based access control and enforcement policies, Admin Console with reporting and APIs, Risk Management Dashboard.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is developed by 1Password. Keeper Enterprise is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition and Keeper Enterprise serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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