Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AirCUVE is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by AirCUVE. JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple SaaS applications and devices should choose JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication for its native push-based authentication and self-service enrollment, which dramatically cuts support overhead compared to SMS or TOTP-only competitors. The JumpCloud Protect authenticator app and contextual access policies address NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management and Authentication control without forcing you into a separate identity vendor. Skip this if you need deep certificate management at scale or are already locked into Okta or Azure AD's native MFA; JumpCloud's strength is complementing identity platforms that lack sophisticated push workflows, not replacing them.
Korean IAM vendor offering passwordless MFA, SSO, and SDN-based network auth.
MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources
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Common questions about comparing AirCUVE vs JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AirCUVE: Korean IAM vendor offering passwordless MFA, SSO, and SDN-based network auth. built by AirCUVE. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), SDN policy-based wired/wireless integrated network authentication..
JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Push-based authentication, Time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), Hardware key support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AirCUVE differentiates with Passwordless authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), SDN policy-based wired/wireless integrated network authentication. JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) differentiates with Push-based authentication, Time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), Hardware key support.
AirCUVE is developed by AirCUVE. JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AirCUVE and JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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