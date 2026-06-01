JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple SaaS applications and devices should choose JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication for its native push-based authentication and self-service enrollment, which dramatically cuts support overhead compared to SMS or TOTP-only competitors. The JumpCloud Protect authenticator app and contextual access policies address NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management and Authentication control without forcing you into a separate identity vendor. Skip this if you need deep certificate management at scale or are already locked into Okta or Azure AD's native MFA; JumpCloud's strength is complementing identity platforms that lack sophisticated push workflows, not replacing them.