Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Zluri Identity & Application Visibility

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and orphaned accounts will find real value in Zluri Identity & Application Visibility because its patented discovery engine classifies 2,300+ application subcategories automatically, surfacing risk you didn't know existed. The tool maps user profiles against actual usage over 30/60/90 day windows and flags dormant accounts for remediation, directly strengthening ID.AM and PR.AA controls. Skip this if your organization already has mature application inventory processes and doesn't struggle with account lifecycle management; Zluri's core strength is visibility into what's actually running, not orchestrating response at cloud workload scale.