Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Zluri Identity & Application Visibility is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Zluri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Zluri Identity & Application Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and orphaned accounts will find real value in Zluri Identity & Application Visibility because its patented discovery engine classifies 2,300+ application subcategories automatically, surfacing risk you didn't know existed. The tool maps user profiles against actual usage over 30/60/90 day windows and flags dormant accounts for remediation, directly strengthening ID.AM and PR.AA controls. Skip this if your organization already has mature application inventory processes and doesn't struggle with account lifecycle management; Zluri's core strength is visibility into what's actually running, not orchestrating response at cloud workload scale.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Zluri Identity & Application Visibility for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Zluri Identity & Application Visibility: Identity and application visibility platform for access risk management. built by Zluri. Core capabilities include Patented application discovery engine, Automatic application classification into 50+ categories and 2,300+ subcategories, User profile mapping with employment status, department, and role attributes..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Zluri Identity & Application Visibility is developed by Zluri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Zluri Identity & Application Visibility serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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