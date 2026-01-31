Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Kolide

Mid-market and enterprise teams with Okta already deployed should pick Kolide to actually enforce device trust instead of just checking it. Its posture engine covers the unglamorous baseline (disk encryption, firewalls, patches) across Mac, Windows, and Linux, and it pushes fixes directly to users rather than just blocking them, which cuts the support ticket load. Skip this if you need broader identity threat detection beyond device compliance or if your SSO isn't Okta; the platform is purpose-built for that integration and doesn't compensate elsewhere.