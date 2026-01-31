Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Kolide is a commercial mobile device management tool by Kolide. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Okta already deployed should pick Kolide to actually enforce device trust instead of just checking it. Its posture engine covers the unglamorous baseline (disk encryption, firewalls, patches) across Mac, Windows, and Linux, and it pushes fixes directly to users rather than just blocking them, which cuts the support ticket load. Skip this if you need broader identity threat detection beyond device compliance or if your SSO isn't Okta; the platform is purpose-built for that integration and doesn't compensate elsewhere.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Device trust platform enforcing Zero Trust access via Okta device posture checks.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Kolide for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Kolide: Device trust platform enforcing Zero Trust access via Okta device posture checks. built by Kolide. Core capabilities include Device posture checks for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Zero Trust conditional access enforcement via Okta, End-user self-remediation guidance with step-by-step fix instructions..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Kolide is developed by Kolide. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Kolide serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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