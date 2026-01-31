Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. Duo Directory is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy directory services need Duo Directory for its phishing-resistant MFA and passwordless authentication, which actually reduce the attack surface that traditional password-plus-code approaches leave open. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control with automated provisioning across multiple identity sources, eliminating manual sync errors that plague directory deployments. Pass on this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection or network segmentation; Duo Directory is identity infrastructure, not a replacement for EDR or zero-trust network access.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Duo Directory for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
Duo Directory: IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User directory with lifecycle management, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. Duo Directory is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and Duo Directory serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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