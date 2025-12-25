Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a commercial access management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Duo Directory is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with heavy Alibaba Cloud footprints or multi-cloud identity sprawl should prioritize Alibaba Cloud IDaaS for its cross-cloud identity bridging and M2M authentication, capabilities most competitors reserve for much larger deployments. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Authentication fully, with biometric MFA and machine identity management built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your org is standardized on a single non-Alibaba public cloud or needs mature governance workflows; its strength in cloud-native scenarios doesn't translate to datacenter-first environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy directory services need Duo Directory for its phishing-resistant MFA and passwordless authentication, which actually reduce the attack surface that traditional password-plus-code approaches leave open. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control with automated provisioning across multiple identity sources, eliminating manual sync errors that plague directory deployments. Pass on this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection or network segmentation; Duo Directory is identity infrastructure, not a replacement for EDR or zero-trust network access.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform.
IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud IDaaS vs Duo Directory for your access management needs.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..
Duo Directory: IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication. built by Duo Security. Core capabilities include User directory with lifecycle management, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics. Duo Directory differentiates with User directory with lifecycle management, Single sign-on (SSO), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Duo Directory is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud IDaaS and Duo Directory serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox