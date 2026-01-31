Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Delinea Iris AI

Enterprise security teams managing thousands of identities across hybrid infrastructure need Delinea Iris AI because it makes real-time access decisions at scale without creating reviewer bottlenecks; most competitors force you to choose between speed and audit rigor, and this one doesn't. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, anomaly analysis, and incident investigation,which means you get both detection and forensic capability built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your org is still doing quarterly access reviews and hasn't operationalized identity as a security signal; the AI decision engine assumes you want to enforce policy in real time, not retrospectively.