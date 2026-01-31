Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment

Startup and mid-market teams without dedicated identity security staff should run the BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment before building any access control strategy; the read-only connector architecture means zero production risk, and the 24-hour turnaround surfaces privilege escalation paths your team has almost certainly missed across Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta. The tool maps your current identity attack surface and delivers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage that most teams lack before they've even purchased remediation tools. Skip this if your organization already has mature identity governance workflows in place; the assessment adds little when you're already running quarterly access reviews and have strong asset inventory discipline.