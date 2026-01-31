Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial access management tool by 1Password. BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by BeyondTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment
Startup and mid-market teams without dedicated identity security staff should run the BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment before building any access control strategy; the read-only connector architecture means zero production risk, and the 24-hour turnaround surfaces privilege escalation paths your team has almost certainly missed across Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta. The tool maps your current identity attack surface and delivers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage that most teams lack before they've even purchased remediation tools. Skip this if your organization already has mature identity governance workflows in place; the assessment adds little when you're already running quarterly access reviews and have strong asset inventory discipline.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment for your access management needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password..
BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment: Free identity security risk assessment service analyzing identity attack surfaces. built by BeyondTrust. Core capabilities include Read-only connector-based assessment of identity infrastructure, On-premises Active Directory analysis of users, groups, and permissions, Cloud identity provider assessment for Entra ID, Okta, and Ping..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Extended Access Management is developed by 1Password. BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment is developed by BeyondTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Extended Access Management and BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment serve similar Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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