Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Securden Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Securden. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Securden Enterprise Password Manager
IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy Active Directory footprints should pick Securden Enterprise Password Manager for its one-click remote access that eliminates credential exposure during SSH and RDP sessions. The NIST PR.AA score reflects solid access control enforcement through role-based policies and approval workflows, while API-driven secrets management addresses DevOps automation without manual credential handling. Skip this if your organization needs deep secrets rotation orchestration or platform-agnostic identity governance beyond AD; Securden is strongest when your workforce lives in Windows and on-premises systems.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Enterprise password vault for IT teams with centralized storage and sharing
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Securden Enterprise Password Manager for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Securden Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password vault for IT teams with centralized storage and sharing. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Centralized password storage and organization, Granular access controls with approval workflows, One-click remote connections via RDP, SSH, and SQL..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. Securden Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Centralized password storage and organization, Granular access controls with approval workflows, One-click remote connections via RDP, SSH, and SQL.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Securden Enterprise Password Manager is developed by Securden. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Securden Enterprise Password Manager serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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