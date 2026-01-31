Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. My1Login Password Manager For Business is a commercial password management tool by My1Login. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
My1Login Password Manager For Business
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in password reset tickets should pick My1Login Password Manager For Business primarily for its ability to hide credentials from end users while maintaining IT control over rotation and access revocation. The hybrid deployment model combined with instant offboarding access revocation cuts helpdesk overhead without requiring full cloud migration, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is architected correctly. Skip this if you need deep identity governance beyond password management or are standardizing on a pure-cloud architecture; My1Login's strength is operational efficiency for teams with limited IAM budgets, not identity platform consolidation.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs My1Login Password Manager For Business for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
My1Login Password Manager For Business: Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. My1Login Password Manager For Business differentiates with Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. My1Login Password Manager For Business is developed by My1Login. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and My1Login Password Manager For Business serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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