1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

My1Login Password Manager For Business: Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.