1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

My1Login Password Manager For Business: Centralised business password manager with auto-generation and IT policy control. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault for secure credential storage, Automatic password generation and rotation, Passwords hidden from end users at all times..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.