1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

LastPass Password Generator: Online password generator that creates secure, random passwords. built by LastPass. Core capabilities include Random password generation with customizable parameters, Password strength evaluation using zxcvbn library, Adjustable password length settings..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.