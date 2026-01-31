Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Startup and SMB teams that treat password compromise as their highest remote work risk should use Dashlane VPN for the integrated password manager, since the VPN alone doesn't outperform standalone competitors. The NIST PR.AA coverage on identity management reflects the password autofill and breach alert capabilities that actually reduce account takeover surface area. Skip this if your team needs granular device posture checks or zero-trust conditional access; Dashlane VPN is credential hygiene first, network control second.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs Dashlane VPN for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
Dashlane VPN: VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager differentiates with Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules. Dashlane VPN differentiates with Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Dashlane VPN is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager and Dashlane VPN serve similar Password Management use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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