Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Dashlane VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams at startups and mid-market companies need a password manager that actually gets used, and 1Password wins here through native support for passkeys and two-factor authentication codes in a single vault, eliminating the friction that kills adoption. The Secret Key architecture adds a meaningful second factor that cloud-only competitors can't match, and cross-platform coverage from Apple Watch to Linux means no one's excluded from compliance. Skip this if your organization demands on-premises deployment or has already standardized on a different vault system; 1Password's strength is simplicity, not replacing an entrenched competitor.
Startup and SMB teams that treat password compromise as their highest remote work risk should use Dashlane VPN for the integrated password manager, since the VPN alone doesn't outperform standalone competitors. The NIST PR.AA coverage on identity management reflects the password autofill and breach alert capabilities that actually reduce account takeover surface area. Skip this if your team needs granular device posture checks or zero-trust conditional access; Dashlane VPN is credential hygiene first, network control second.
Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials
VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Password Manager vs Dashlane VPN for your password management needs.
1Password Password Manager: Password manager for storing, generating, and autofilling credentials. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support..
Dashlane VPN: VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Password Manager differentiates with Password generation, Autosave and autofill credentials, Passkey support. Dashlane VPN differentiates with Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection.
1Password Password Manager is developed by 1Password. Dashlane VPN is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Password Manager and Dashlane VPN serve similar Password Management use cases: both cover Password Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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