Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management is a free network access control tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management
Security teams at mid-market companies running distributed workforces will benefit most from Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management because it binds device compliance enforcement directly to access decisions, not just monitoring. The free pricing model means you can pilot zero trust network access without a budget justification cycle. This tool prioritizes visibility and prevention over incident response, so it's less useful for organizations that already have mature EDR and need faster forensics or recovery workflows.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management: A tool for monitoring and managing device compliance and security across multiple platforms..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust and Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases. Key differences: 1Password Device Trust is Commercial while Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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