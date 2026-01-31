1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Cato Networks ZTNA: Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Policy-based access control using user identity, location, and device posture, Network microsegmentation with software-defined security perimeters..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.