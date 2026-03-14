Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Cato Networks ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPN with zero trust will prefer Cato Networks ZTNA for its cloud-native architecture that eliminates the need to manage on-premises infrastructure while enforcing identity-based access across hybrid IT. The platform covers both NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), meaning you get access policy enforcement without sacrificing visibility into whether your security perimeter actually holds under load. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises and needs deep microsegmentation of internal networks; Cato shines at securing remote access to distributed resources, not re-architecting the datacenter.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Cato Networks ZTNA for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Cato Networks ZTNA: Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Policy-based access control using user identity, location, and device posture, Network microsegmentation with software-defined security perimeters..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Cato Networks ZTNA differentiates with Identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Policy-based access control using user identity, location, and device posture, Network microsegmentation with software-defined security perimeters.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Cato Networks ZTNA is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus and Cato Networks ZTNA serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover Remote Access, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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