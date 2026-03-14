Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Cato Networks ZTNA: Cloud-based ZTNA solution for secure remote access to applications. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Policy-based access control using user identity, location, and device posture, Network microsegmentation with software-defined security perimeters..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.