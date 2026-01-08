1Kosmos Identity Verification

Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.