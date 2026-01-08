Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Prove Prove Identity Network® is a commercial identity verification tool by prove. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of credential stuffing losses and false rejections will see immediate ROI from Prove Prove Identity Network®, which combines phone-based cryptographic binding with machine learning trained on 30+ billion annual authentication events to achieve up to 20% relative lift in legitimate user pass rates. The tokenized ProveID architecture eliminates document scanning and selfie friction while maintaining NIST PR.AA compliance through SIM-level key binding and real-time Trust Score assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is passwordless deployment across non-mobile user bases; Prove's strength lies specifically in phone-centric identity assurance, not broader access control orchestration.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
ML-powered identity network using cryptographic auth and tokenized ProveIDs.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Prove Prove Identity Network® for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Prove Prove Identity Network®: ML-powered identity network using cryptographic auth and tokenized ProveIDs. built by prove. Core capabilities include Tokenized identity issuance via ProveIDs℠ with real-time Assurance Level, Trust Score® measuring real-time reputational risk of authenticators, Cryptographic key binding using SIM cards and FIDO keys..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Prove Prove Identity Network® differentiates with Tokenized identity issuance via ProveIDs℠ with real-time Assurance Level, Trust Score® measuring real-time reputational risk of authenticators, Cryptographic key binding using SIM cards and FIDO keys.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Prove Prove Identity Network® is developed by prove. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification integrates with Slack, Splunk Phantom, Sterling, Thycotic, Trellix and 14 more. Prove Prove Identity Network® integrates with SIM card cryptographic keys, FIDO keys. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Prove Prove Identity Network® serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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