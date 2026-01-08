1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

Prove Prove Identity Network®: ML-powered identity network using cryptographic auth and tokenized ProveIDs. built by prove. Core capabilities include Tokenized identity issuance via ProveIDs℠ with real-time Assurance Level, Trust Score® measuring real-time reputational risk of authenticators, Cryptographic key binding using SIM cards and FIDO keys..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.