Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..

Prove Prove Identity Network®: ML-powered identity network using cryptographic auth and tokenized ProveIDs. built by prove. Core capabilities include Tokenized identity issuance via ProveIDs℠ with real-time Assurance Level, Trust Score® measuring real-time reputational risk of authenticators, Cryptographic key binding using SIM cards and FIDO keys..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.