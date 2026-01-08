1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..

iProov On-the-move Biometrics: Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Real-time facial biometric identity verification for travelers in motion, Multi-passenger simultaneous capture and processing (up to 14 per lane per minute), 99%+ first-try success rate for identity checks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.