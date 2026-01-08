Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. iProov On-the-move Biometrics is a commercial identity verification tool by iProov. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Enterprise border and checkpoint operators processing high-volume passenger flows will get the most from iProov On-the-move Biometrics because it verifies identity in real time without slowing throughput; 14 passengers per lane per minute with a 99%+ first-try success rate means you're not creating bottlenecks while improving security. The system deploys in 2–4 hours on existing infrastructure and aligns with NIST PR.AA identity management controls, eliminating the need for costly hardware investments. This is not for organizations outside government border operations or those seeking a general-purpose facial recognition platform; iProov is purpose-built for CBP's EPP and SBE programs, which narrows its relevance significantly.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs.
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs iProov On-the-move Biometrics for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
iProov On-the-move Biometrics: Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Real-time facial biometric identity verification for travelers in motion, Multi-passenger simultaneous capture and processing (up to 14 per lane per minute), 99%+ first-try success rate for identity checks..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. iProov On-the-move Biometrics differentiates with Real-time facial biometric identity verification for travelers in motion, Multi-passenger simultaneous capture and processing (up to 14 per lane per minute), 99%+ first-try success rate for identity checks.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. iProov On-the-move Biometrics is developed by iProov. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification integrates with Slack, Splunk Phantom, Sterling, Thycotic, Trellix and 14 more. iProov On-the-move Biometrics integrates with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Seamless Border Entry (SBE). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and iProov On-the-move Biometrics serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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