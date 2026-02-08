Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is a commercial identity verification tool by Verosint. iProov On-the-move Biometrics is a commercial identity verification tool by iProov. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-friction signup flows will get the most from Adaptive Identity Proofing, since its risk-based workflows let you demand proof only when signals warrant it rather than gate every user. The SignalPrint tracking system and government document verification cover PR.AA identity management rigorously, reducing both fraud and abandonment. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication or session management bundled in; Verosint is focused narrowly on the proofing moment itself.
Enterprise border and checkpoint operators processing high-volume passenger flows will get the most from iProov On-the-move Biometrics because it verifies identity in real time without slowing throughput; 14 passengers per lane per minute with a 99%+ first-try success rate means you're not creating bottlenecks while improving security. The system deploys in 2–4 hours on existing infrastructure and aligns with NIST PR.AA identity management controls, eliminating the need for costly hardware investments. This is not for organizations outside government border operations or those seeking a general-purpose facial recognition platform; iProov is purpose-built for CBP's EPP and SBE programs, which narrows its relevance significantly.
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Identity Proofing vs iProov On-the-move Biometrics for your identity verification needs.
Adaptive Identity Proofing: Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention. built by Verosint. Core capabilities include Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison..
iProov On-the-move Biometrics: Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Real-time facial biometric identity verification for travelers in motion, Multi-passenger simultaneous capture and processing (up to 14 per lane per minute), 99%+ first-try success rate for identity checks..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Identity Proofing differentiates with Risk-based adaptive identity proofing workflows, SignalPrint tracking and verification, Verified Print on file storage and comparison. iProov On-the-move Biometrics differentiates with Real-time facial biometric identity verification for travelers in motion, Multi-passenger simultaneous capture and processing (up to 14 per lane per minute), 99%+ first-try success rate for identity checks.
Adaptive Identity Proofing is developed by Verosint. iProov On-the-move Biometrics is developed by iProov. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Identity Proofing and iProov On-the-move Biometrics serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both are Identity Verification tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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