Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.

Hopae

Mid-market and enterprise teams handling cross-border customer onboarding will get the most from Hopae because its single API covers both legacy government eIDs and emerging digital wallets without custom integrations per region. The platform holds SOC2 certification and eIDAS 2.0 compliance, meaning you're not building verification logic yourself across fragmented identity standards. Skip this if your use case is purely domestic or if you need Hopae to handle downstream access control; it's a verification layer, not an identity and access management system.