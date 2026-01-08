Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is a commercial identity verification tool by 1Kosmos. Hopae is a commercial decentralized identity tool by HoPae. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity verification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need passwordless authentication tied to verified identity will find 1Kosmos Identity Verification worth evaluating, particularly if you're replacing legacy password systems while meeting regulatory compliance demands simultaneously. FedRAMP High authorization and NIST 800-63-3 certification mean you're getting government-grade identity assurance without custom compliance work. Skip this if your primary need is detecting compromised credentials in the wild or managing adaptive risk scoring across login attempts; 1Kosmos excels at identity proofing and authentication, not threat detection or anomaly flagging.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling cross-border customer onboarding will get the most from Hopae because its single API covers both legacy government eIDs and emerging digital wallets without custom integrations per region. The platform holds SOC2 certification and eIDAS 2.0 compliance, meaning you're not building verification logic yourself across fragmented identity standards. Skip this if your use case is purely domestic or if you need Hopae to handle downstream access control; it's a verification layer, not an identity and access management system.
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
Digital identity verification platform for global eIDs and digital wallets
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity Verification vs Hopae for your identity verification needs.
1Kosmos Identity Verification: Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection..
Hopae: Digital identity verification platform for global eIDs and digital wallets. built by HoPae. Core capabilities include Global eID verification through single API, eIDAS 2.0-compliant wallet SDK, Mobile driver's license (mDL) verification..
Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity Verification differentiates with Identity verification with document and biometric authentication, Passwordless authentication across enterprise systems, LiveID biometric liveness detection. Hopae differentiates with Global eID verification through single API, eIDAS 2.0-compliant wallet SDK, Mobile driver's license (mDL) verification.
1Kosmos Identity Verification is developed by 1Kosmos. Hopae is developed by HoPae. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity Verification and Hopae serve similar Identity Verification use cases: both cover MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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