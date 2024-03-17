0xf.at Hackits is a free cyber range training tool. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal training programs on a shoestring budget should use 0xf.at Hackits to teach password cracking fundamentals without burning time on infrastructure. The tool runs entirely in-browser with zero authentication friction, so you can send a single link to 50 engineers and have them solving cryptographic riddles within seconds. Skip this if your organization needs structured learning paths, progress tracking, or compliance-reportable training hours; Hackits is a puzzle site, not an LMS.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing 0xf.at Hackits vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
0xf.at Hackits: Solve password-riddles on a website without logins or ads..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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